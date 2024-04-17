Teachers prepare for London Marathon

A group of teachers from across Outwood Grange Academies Trust has been preparing to run this year's London Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, 21 April.
By sarah royalContributor
Published 17th Apr 2024, 15:14 BST
The group includes Ian Cooper, Elle French, and Oliver Walker of Outwood Academy Hasland Hall in Chesterfield, along with Mark Doyle, based at Outwood Academy Foxhills in Scunthorpe and Teresa Griffith at Outwood Grange Academy, Wakefield. They will be running in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Mr. Cooper, Principal at Outwood Academy Hasland Hall, who also ran the marathon last year, said: “We'd like to use the marathon as a landmark event to launch other initiatives supporting our students. This event demonstrates to students the value of setting challenging targets while supporting a charity, promoting both physical and mental health.

“Every year, thousands of teenagers are diagnosed with cancer. It's a diagnosis that impacts not only the individual and their family but the entire academy community. As members of the Outwood family, we've seen first-hand how our students and staff come together to support those in need.

“Teenage Cancer Trust is an incredible organisation that provides specialised care and support for young people facing cancer. They understand the unique challenges teenagers with cancer face and provide them with the resources they need to navigate this difficult time.”

To donate, please visit the JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/outrun-outwood

