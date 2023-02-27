A Yorkshire and Humber-wide day of industrial action is planned by members of the NEU.

It follows a day of strike action earlier this month which saw most of the borough’s high schools forced to close to most if not all students.

Many primary schools were also affected.

Teachers strike on February 1.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

A picket line will be held at the Red Shed in Wakefield at 9.30am to 10.30am before striking teachers and supporters join a march in Leeds.

Sally Kincaid, Joint Branch/District Secretary for the Wakefield & District National Education Union, said: “The DfE's evidence to the STRB suggest a pay rise of 3% for experienced teachers for next September. This is yet another pay cut.

"Teachers and school support staff have had over a 20% cut in wages since 2010, many people feel they cannot afford to stay in the job they love.

"The government is starving schools of funds and this has got to stop, education is too important to become a political football.