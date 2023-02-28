News you can trust since 1852
Teachers' strikes: 10 photos from today's picket lines in Wakefield as teachers walk out and schools close

There have been picket lines and chants of “pay up” as teachers across Wakefield strike today.

By Leanne Clarke
27 minutes ago

Members of the NEU are carrying out their second day of industrial action over pay, budgets and conditions.

If an agreement is not reached, today’s regional action could be followed by two more days of national teachers’ strikes – on March 15 and March 16.

Some Wakefield schools have been affected. Many have had to close to some, if not most or all, of their year groups.

Pictures: Scott Merrylees

Striking teachers at The Red Shed in Wakefield city centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

