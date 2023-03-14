Teachers' strikes: Schools across the Wakefield district to close for TWO DAYS this week

National strikes are taking place by members of the NEU on Wednesday and Thursday (March 15 and 16) over pay, school budgets and conditions.

These will be the third and fourth teacher strike days since the first took place on February 1.

Unions are calling for above-inflation increases, and want schools to get extra money to ensure pay rises don't come from existing budgets.

Wakefield teachers are set to walk out again this week, forcing some schools to close for two days.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says the government has already agreed to provide an extra £2bn in school funding in England, "which will take real-terms spending on schools to its highest level in history".

The government is proposing a 3% pay rise for most teachers in 2023/24 - but the NEU says this is not enough.

The schools in Wakefield that have announced closure or partial closure so far are:

Ossett South Parade Primary School:

Year 2, Class 7 will close at 1.15pm on Wednesday March 15 only. Class 7 will be open as normal all day on Thursday, March 16.

Year 3, Class 8 will be closed to pupils on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Year 3, Class 9 will be closed to pupils all day on Wednesday.

Year 4, Class 10 This class will be closed to pupils on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Sandal Castle Primary School:

School will be open for Year 6 children to attend classes as usual on both days.

The school trip 3SE on Wednesday and 3RW and 3BJ on Thursday, will go ahead as planned.

Stanley St Peter’s Primary School:

School will be closed as a result of the strike action on Wednesday and Thursday to EYFS Steiff class (Nursery), EYFS Christiansen class (Reception), Y3 Thompson class, Y4 Beasley class.

The Y1 school trip on Wednesday WILL go ahead as planned.

High Well School:

On Wednesday, school will only be open for the following classes only – KS2 @ Cherry Tree, Year 8, Year 9, 10A, 10B, 11A and 11B.

On Thursday, the schooll will only be open for classes KS2 @ Cherry Tree, 7A, 7B, Year 8, 10A, 11A and 11B.