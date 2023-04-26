News you can trust since 1852
Teachers' strikes: Wakefield children told to stay home again as teachers walkout for two more days

Many Wakefield teachers will begin a fresh round of strikes tomorrow following an overwhelming vote to reject the Government’s latest pay offer

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:47 BST

Members of the National Education Union will strike on Thursday, April 27 and Tuesday, May 2.

Many headteachers do not know yet which children they might be able to keep their schools open to but there are some in Wakefield who have said most of their students will have to stay at home.

There has already been four teacher strike days this year which have caused schools across Wakefield to shut to some, if not all, their students.

Members of the National Education Union will strike on Thursday (April 27) and Tuesday (May 2).Members of the National Education Union will strike on Thursday (April 27) and Tuesday (May 2).
The National Education Union (NEU) revealed the results of its ballot on April 3, with 98 per cent of members across England voting to reject the deal.

Teachers had been offered a one-off payment of £1,000 for this year, and a 4.3 per cent pay rise next year, with starting salaries to rise to £30,000 from September.

The Government called it “a fair and reasonable offer”, but the NEU said it ‘would have meant teachers in England would see their pay fall even further behind their counterparts in Wales and Scotland’ and ‘would represent another two years of real-terms pay cuts.’

Previous teacher strikes in February and March caused significant disruption to schools, forcing many to either partially or completely close.

Wakefield teachers on the picket line in February.Wakefield teachers on the picket line in February.
Wakefield teachers on the picket line in February.

The NEU said it would work to ensure pupils studying for upcoming GCSE and A-level exams would not be affected by the upcoming action.

