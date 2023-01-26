Teachers' strikes: Wakefield schools announces closure for walkouts next week

Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College will close on Wednesday, February 1.

It will only be open to vulnerable students and children of Key Workers. Remote learning is available online.

Kettlethorpe High School will also only be open to pupils in Year 7 and Year 11 on February 1.

Two Wakefield schools have now announced they will shut during a day of teachers’ strikes next week.

The school said families of vulnerable pupils in other year groups will be contacted by school directly.

Remote learning will be available on the school website.

*We will update the list of closures as and when we get them.

Next week’s national strike could be followed by a series of regional action, including strikes across Yorkshire and the Humber on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

