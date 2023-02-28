Teachers' strikes: Which schools in Wakefield that are closed during industrial action today

A Yorkshire and Humber-wide day of industrial action is planned by members of the NEU.

It follows a day of strike action earlier this month which saw most of the borough’s high schools forced to close to most if not all students.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

A picket line will be held at the Red Shed in Wakefield at 9.30am to 10.30am before striking teachers and supporters join a march in Leeds.

Sally Kincaid, Joint Branch/District Secretary for the Wakefield & District National Education Union, said: “The DfE's evidence to the STRB suggest a pay rise of 3% for experienced teachers for next September. This is yet another pay cut.

"Teachers and school support staff have had over a 20% cut in wages since 2010, many people feel they cannot afford to stay in the job they love.

"The government is starving schools of funds and this has got to stop, education is too important to become a polit

ical football.

"Which is why we would encourage all parents and carers to support our action to save our schools"

These are the Wakefield schools known to have announced they will be fully or partly shut today so far:

Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School – Partial closures Year 1, Year 4, Year 5.

Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School – Partial closure Nursery, Reception, Y1, Y2 & Y4.

High Well School – Partial closure, 7A, 7B, 9 and 10A.

Carlton J & I School – Partial closure, UFW, Year 3, 5S, 6W.

Dane Royd J & I School – full closure.

Streethouse J I and Nursery School – Partial closures, years 1-6.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “As a government, we have made a serious offer to the leaders of the National Education Union and Royal College of Nursing: pause this week’s strikes, get round the table and talk about pay, conditions and reforms.

“It is hugely disappointing the NEU has thus far refused this serious offer and has not joined the Royal College of Nurses in calling off strikes. Instead of sitting round a table discussing pay, the NEU will once again cause disruption for children and families in Yorkshire and the Humber.