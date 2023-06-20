The 15 Wakefield schools with highest rates of teacher sickness absence

There has been a sharp rise in sick days taken by teachers in Wakefield, with new figures showing the worst-affected schools in the city.

Teacher sickness led to the loss of 3.2 million working days across schools in England in the 2021/22 academic year, a rise of 61% over five years, with one union blaming “stress, overwork and burnout”.

The average teacher in England took 6.3 days off sick in 2021/22, up from 4.1 days five years before, Department for Education figures show. More than two thirds of teachers (68%) were off sick at some point in the academic year, up from 55% five years before.

In Yorkshire and The Humber, teachers took an average of 6.7 days off sick in the last academic year, up from 4.8 days in 2016/17.

In Wakefield, a total of 21,734 working days were lost across the year, with 66% of teachers taking sickness absence that year.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT (the Teacher’s Union), said that the increase in both the proportion of teachers taking sick leave and the number of days taken “reflects the reality that teachers are increasingly suffering stress, overwork and burnout”.

“The government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs. The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”

He said the figures were likely the “tip of the iceberg” as staffing pressures meant many teachers felt they had little choice but to come to work even when unwell.

Schools across the country were also hit with more teacher sickness absences during the 2021/22 time period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department for Education was approached for comment. In a note accompanying the figures, it said the Office for National Statistics had observed a rise in sickness absence across the UK since 2020, which “broadly aligns” with the picture in the schools workforce.

Here we reveal which schools in the Wakefield district had the greatest average number of days taken in sickness absence by teachers, including those who were not off sick. We have omitted schools where fewer than five teachers took sick leave.

1 . The Springfield Centre At the school, a total of 540 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 30 days per teacher. 15 teachers took sick absence, representing 83.3% of the workforce

2 . South Kirkby Academy At the school, a total of 240.5 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 24.1 days per teacher. 8 teachers took sick absence, representing 80% of the workforce.

3 . Normanton Common Primary Academy At the school, a total of 354.5 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 23.6 days per teacher. 12 teachers took sick absence, representing 80% of the workforce

4 . Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant & Nursery School At the school, a total of 405 days were lost to illness in 2021/22, an average of 20.3 days per teacher. 16 teachers took sick absence, representing 80% of the workforce