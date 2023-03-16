The average cost of childcare in Wakefield and how it compares across England

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed parents with children aged one and two years-old will be eligible for 30 hours of free childcare in his spring budget, but just how much are families paying right now?

Figures published by the Department for Education show the average hourly cost of childcare in each local authority area of England for children aged two, before working families get 30 hours a week of free childcare once their child reaches the age of three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, working parents with three and four-year-olds are eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week. In his spring budget yesterday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expanded the programme to cover one and two-year-olds.

Childcare costs are far higher in some parts of England than others, official figures show.

But these changes aren’t expected to be completely in force until 2025.

The changes to childcare are part of the government’s plans to improve the economy by encouraging more people to work. The programme will cost around £6billion with equivalent funding expected to be announced for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wakefield, the average hourly rate of childcare for children aged two is £4.71, which is the 135th highest rate in the England.

The figures are based on the department’s annual Survey of Childcare and Early Years Providers.

Many parents receive some support through the Tax-Free Childcare or benefits system to partly help pay these costs.

But families across England are still facing “eye-watering bills” for childcare, a charity has warned.The average price of a full-time nursery place (50 hours) a week for a child aged under two is now £273.57 in England, according to Coram Family and Childcare’s own annual survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is higher than in both Scotland, where the average price is £212.99, and Wales, at an average of £246.79.

Jeremy Hunt announced the changes will take place in stages over two years, with all parents with a child over the age of nine months, who work at least 16 hours, eligible for 30 hours free childcare by September 2025. The 30 hours offer will start from the moment maternity or paternity leave ends.

As well as announcing free 30 hours childcare for one and two-year-olds, during the childcare announcement, the chancellor called for more childminders and introduced incentives to encourage people into the profession. The government will be piloting incentive payments of £600 for childminders who sign up, rising to £1,200 for those who join through an agency.