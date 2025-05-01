The schools who have benefitted from £1.5million of funding for SEND provision across Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools across Wakefield have benefitted from more than £1.5million of grant funding to enhance provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Since 2021, 47 schools have used the additional funds to create sensory rooms, nature spaces and outdoor classrooms.

In March 2021, the Government announced the High Needs Provision Capital Allocation (HNPCA), with the purpose of providing local authorities funding to invest in providing new places or to improve the existing provision for pupils and students with high needs.

Since then, Wakefield has continued to ring-fence funding from the High Needs Capital Fund for mainstream schools, colleges, and early years settings to bid for grants of up to £50k.

The Garden Room at The Castle Nursery School L-R - Coun Margaret Isherwood, Carole Sharp (Federation Deputy Headteacher), Nathan Heath (Service Director for Education and Inclusion) and Kirsty Quinn (Executive Headteacher) with children from the school.

One of the schools to benefit from £28,670 is The Castle Nursery School who used the funding to further develop The Garden Room provision to meet the needs of the increasing number of children attending the school.

Pinders Primary School also benefitted from £16,800, using the money to continue to develop the nurture provision to include an outdoor space/garden to support pupils with their social, emotional and mental health.

All the schools the benefitted from the grants are:

Altofts Junior School - £11,687.20

Coun Margaret Isherwood opens The Garden Room at The Castle Nursery School.

Created a sensory space and an adapted provision teaching area to meet the needs of both EHCP children and those with Learner Profiles to address social, emotional and mental health needs and the delivery of bespoke curriculums at an appropriate level.

Cherry Tree Academy - £48,491,24

Have built a cabin, situated outside the main school building, which offers a space for focused intervention for children with autism, social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) and behavioural difficulties. The difficulties these children have are causing a barrier to learning within a mainstream class and the cabin provides children with a ‘step-out’ curriculum provision.

Crofton Infants School - £31,000

Have created a dedicated area for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN), providing them with a safe and supportive environment tailored to their individual requirements. This space will be designed to facilitate personalised learning, relaxation, sensory stimulation and intervention support.

Holy Family & St Michael’s Catholic Primary School - £28,136

Have built an outdoor wooden classroom, split into two rooms. The smaller room is used for pastoral support, including ELSA (Emotional Literacy Support Assistant) sessions every afternoon. The larger room is used as a base for SEND interventions.

King’s Meadow Academy - £45,000

Have created a designated nurture space that will benefit all children in school, particularly the most vulnerable including those at risk of suspension and permanent exclusion.

Ryhill Junior, Infant and Nursery School - £20,628.60

Have created a new sensory garden near their enclosed pond area.

St Giles C of E Academy - £43,150.00

Have successfully developed a sensory garden alongside ‘The Ark,’ their enriched mainstream classroom. This dedicated outdoor space provides a calm and supportive environment, helping children who may struggle with unstructured playtimes.

St Thomas CE (VC) Junior School - £29,00

Have created a new sensory room with lots of sensory, light, texture and visual objects. Also created a break-out room for children to release their anger. And additional resources to their nurture base.