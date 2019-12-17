These are the best 14 primary schools in Wakefield according to the latest ratings

These are the best 14 primary schools in the Wakefield district, according to the latest ratings.

The data, released by the Department for Education this week, ranks schools by pupil progress in reading, writing and maths, as well as the percentage of pupils reaching the "expected standard" in their education by the end of Key Stage 2 (Year 6). Check out the top 14 performing schools in the district below, or view the full ranking of all the primary schools in the district here.

Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 94%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.6, average; Writing, 3.7, well above average; Maths, 2.7, above average.

1. Jerry Clay Academy, Wakefield

Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 92%. Progress scores: Reading, 2, above average; Writing, 2.3, above average; Maths, 2.1, above average.

2. Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield

Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 91%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.4, average; Writing, 1, average; Maths, 3.9, well above average.

3. Pontefract Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, Pontefract

Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 89%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.8, average; Writing, 1.5, average; Maths, 3.9, well above average.

4. Horbury Bridge Church of England Junior and Infant Academy, Horbury

Page 1 of 4