These are the latest rankings for every primary school in Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Normanton

These are the latest rankings for every primary school in the Wakefield district, according to pupil progress.

The data, released by the Department for Education this week, ranks schools by pupil progress in reading, writing and maths, as well as the percentage of pupils reaching the "expected standard" in their education by the end of Key Stage 2 (Year 6).

These are the latest rankings for every primary school in the Wakefield district, according to pupil progress.

Where does your child's school fall on the list? For more information on the ranking system, or to see the list in full, click here.

A total of 100 primary schools are listed below, in order of the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.

Please note: Independent or special schools may not be included. Schools which became academies during the academic year may be listed under their old name.

To search for a specific school, press Ctrl + F or use your phone's "search in page" function.

1. Jerry Clay Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 94%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.6, average; Writing, 3.7, well above average; Maths, 2.7, above average.

2. Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 92%. Progress scores: Reading, 2, above average; Writing, 2.3, above average; Maths, 2.1, above average.

3. Pontefract Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 91%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.4, average; Writing, 1, average; Maths, 3.9, well above average.

4. Horbury Bridge Church of England Junior and Infant Academy, Horbury. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 89%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.8, average; Writing, 1.5, average; Maths, 3.9, well above average.

5. Pontefract Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 87%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.5, average; Writing, 1.6, average; Maths, 0.8, average.

6. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 87%. Progress scores: Reading, 4.7, well above average; Writing, 2, average; Maths, 2, above average.

7. Fitzwilliam Primary School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 86%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.7 average; Writing, -1.7, average; Maths, -0.7, average.

8. St Ignatius Catholic Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 86%. Progress scores: Reading, 2.3, average; Writing, 0.2, average; Maths, 1.5, average.

9. Pontefract Halfpenny Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 84%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.3, average; Writing, -0.9, average; Maths, 1.3, average.

10. Castleford Park Junior Academy, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 82%. Progress scores: Reading, 0.6, average; Writing, 1.4, above average; Maths, -0.1, average.

11. Sandal Castle VA Community Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 82%. Progress scores: Reading, 3.5, well above average; Writing, 3.2, well above average; Maths, -0.6, average.

12. Crofton Junior School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 81%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.6, average; Writing, -0.3, average; Maths, 0.5, average.

13. Ossett Southdale Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Ossett. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 81%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.4, below average; Writing, -0.5, average; Maths, -0.4, average.

14. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 81%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.3, average; Writing, 0.1, average; Maths, 1.1, average.

15. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Moorthorpe. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 81%. Progress scores: Reading, 5.3, well above average; Writing, 1.1, average; Maths, 3.5, well above average.

16. Ackworth Howard Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School, Ackworth. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 80%. Progress scores: Reading,-2.2, average; Writing, -1.7, average; Maths, -2, below average.

17. Horbury Primary Academy, Horbury. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 80%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.6, average; Writing, 0.7, average; Maths, -0.8, average.

18. Gawthorpe Community Academy, Ossett. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 79%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.2, average; Writing, -0.2, average; Maths, -0.6, average.

19. Sharlston Community school (3-11) with Visual Impairment Resource, Sharlston. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 79%. Progress scores: Reading, 0.4, average; Writing, -0.4, average; Maths, -0.9, average.

20. Ossett Holy Trinity CofE VA Primary School, Ossett. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 78%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.2, average; Writing, -0.1, average; Maths, 1.6, average.

21. Ackton Pastures Primary Academy, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 77%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.7, average; Writing, -2, below average; Maths, -1.6, average.

22. Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 77%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.7, average; Writing, 3.4, well above average; Maths, 2.6, above average.

23. Pontefract Orchard Head Junior and Infant and Nursery School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 77%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.2, average; Writing, -1.3, average; Maths, 0.6, average.

24. Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 77%. Progress scores: Reading, 2.4, above average; Writing, 0.3, average; Maths, 1.9, average.

25. The Vale Primary Academy, Knottingley. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 77%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.9, average; Writing, 3.3, well above average; Maths, 2.5, above average.

26. Darrington Church of England Primary School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 76%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.1, average; Writing, -2, average; Maths, -3.7, well below average.

27. Normanton Common Primary Academy, Normanton. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 76%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.2, average; Writing, 2.2, above average; Maths, 1.3, average.

28. Wakefield Greenhill Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 76%. Progress scores: Reading, -1, average; Writing, -0.9, average; Maths, 2.7, above average.

29. Ackworth Mill Dam School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 75%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.3, average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, 4, well above average.

30. Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 74%. Progress scores: Reading, 0.2 average; Writing, 1.8, above average; Maths, 0.6, average.

31. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 73%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.3, average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, 0.5, average.

32. Willow Green Academy, Knottingley. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 73%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.3, average; Writing, 1.4, average; Maths, 1.9, average.

33. Wrenthorpe Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 73%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.2, average; Writing, 1.3, average; Maths, 0, average.

34. Featherstone Purston St Thomas Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 72%. Progress scores: Reading, 0.2, average; Writing, 1, average; Maths, -0.7, average.

35. Middlestown Primary Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 71%. Progress scores: Reading, -4,1, well below average; Writing, -1.6, average; Maths, -0.4, average.

36. The Rookeries Carleton Junior and Infant School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 71%. Progress scores: Reading, -3, well below average; Writing, 0.1, average; Maths, -0.5, average.

37. Rooks Nest Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 71%. Progress scores: Reading, -3, well below average; Writing, 0.3, average; Maths, -0.5, average.

38. Shay Lane Primary (J and I) School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 71%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.9, average; Writing, -0.9, average; Maths, 1.5, average.

39. Newton Hill Community School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 70%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.4, average; Writing, -0.1, average; Maths, 1.8, average.

40. Towngate Primary Academy Ossett, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 70%. Progress scores: Reading -0.1, average; Writing, 0, average; Maths, -1, average.

41. Walton Primary Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 70%.Progress scores: Reading -0.3, average; Writing, 1.9, above average; Maths, 0.6, average.

42. Alverthorpe St Paul's CofE School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 69%.Progress scores: Reading 0.1, average; Writing, -1, average; Maths, -0.4, average.

43. Crigglestone St James CofE Primary Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 69%.Progress scores: Reading -2.9, well below average; Writing, 0.8, average; Maths, -2.5, below average.

44. Ossett Flushdyke Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 69%.Progress scores: Reading -1, average; Writing, -1.4, average; Maths, -0.4, average.

45. Ossett South Parade, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 69%.Progress scores: Reading -0.6, average; Writing, 1.6, above average; Maths, 1.5, above average.

46. Crigglestone Dane Royd Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading -1.8, average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, 0.6, average.

47. Crigglestone Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading 0, average; Writing, -0.3, average; Maths, -2.8, below average.

48. Hemsworth Grove Lea Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading -0.4, average; Writing, 0, average; Maths, 0.7, average.

49. Holy Family and St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading 3, above average; Writing, 3.4 , well above average; Maths, 4.4, well above average.

50. Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading -1.9, average; Writing, 2.7, well above average; Maths, -1.1, average.

51. Ryhill Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading -0.4, average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, -0.1, average.

52. St Austin's Catholic Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 67%.Progress scores: Reading 3.4, well above average; Writing, 2.4, above average; Maths, 4.5, well above average.

53. Wakefield Snapethorpe Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 66%.Progress scores: Reading 2.4, above average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, 1, average.

54. Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy, Featherstone. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 65%.Progress scores: Reading -1.5, average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, 2.9, above average.

55. St Giles CofE Academy, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 65%.Progress scores: Reading 0.3, average; Writing, 0.4, average; Maths, 2.1, above average.

56. Normanton Altofts Junior School, Normanton. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 64%.Progress scores: Reading -2.2, below average; Writing, -5.4, well below average; Maths, -1.6, below average.

57. St Botolphs CE Academy, Knottingly. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 64%.Progress scores: Reading 1.1, average; Writing, 1.3, average; Maths, 0.1, average.

58. St Michael's CofE Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 64%.Progress scores: Reading -1.6, average; Writing, -1.2, average; Maths, 0, average.

59. Badsworth Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading -1.4, average; Writing, 0.4, average; Maths, -0.7, average.

60. Castleford Three Lane Ends Academy, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading 0.1, average; Writing, -1.3, average; Maths, 1.1, average.

61. Fairburn View Primary School, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading 1.2, average; Writing, 1, average; Maths, 2.3, above average.

62. Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CofE Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading -0.1, average; Writing, 2.4, above average; Maths, 0.1, average.

63. Sitlington Netherton Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading 0.5, average; Writing, -1.3, average; Maths, -0.8, average.

64. Wakefield Pinders Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading 2.1, average; Writing, 4.2, well above average; Maths, 3.9, well above average.

65. West End Academy, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 63%.Progress scores: Reading -0.6, average; Writing, 0.9, average; Maths, -0.4, average.

66. Simpson's Lane Academy, Knottingly. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 61%.Progress scores: Reading 1.2, average; Writing, 3, well above average; Maths, 1.8, above average.

67. Hendal Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard; 60%.Progress scores: Reading -3.5, well below average; Writing, -2.9, well below average; Maths, -2.1, below average.

68. Flanshaw Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 60%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.4, average; Writing, -0.9, average; Maths, -1.9, below average.

69. Methodist Voluntary Controlled Junior, Infant and Nursery School With Communication Resource, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 59%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.9, average; Writing, -1, average; Maths, -2.8, below average.

70. Normanton Junior Academy, Normanton. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 58%. Progress scores: Reading, -4.7, well below average; Writing, -2.6, well below average; Maths, -4.3, well below average.

71. St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School, Normanton. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 57%. Progress scores: Reading, 1, average; Writing, 2.1, above average; Maths; -1.8, average.

72. Streethouse Junior, Infant and Nursery, Streethouse. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 57%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.7, average; Writing, -2.3, average; Maths, -1.9, average.

73. England Lane Academy, Knottingley. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 55%. Progress scores: Reading, 1.7, average; Writing, 3.9, well above average; Maths, 4.1, well above average.

74. St John's Church of England Voluntary Aided Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 55%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.4, average; Writing, -0.1, average; Maths, -0.5, average.

75. The Mount Junior Infant and Nursery School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 53%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.7, average; Writing, 0.9, average, Maths, -1.2, average.

76. Upton Primary School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 53%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.9, average; Writing, -2, below average; Maths, -2.5, below average.

77. Oyster Park Primary Academy, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 52%. Progress scores: Reading, -2.7%, below average; Writing, 0.5, average; Maths, -1.6, average.

78. Pontefract De Lacy Primary School. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 52%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.1, average; Writing, 2, above average; Maths, 2.5, above average.

79. Lawefield Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 52%. Progress scores: Reading, 2.6, above average; Writing, well above average; Maths, 3.4, well above average.

80. Airedale Junior School, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 50%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.7, below average; Writing, 0.5, average; Maths, -1.5, below average.

81. Ash Grove Junior and Infant School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 50%. Progress scores: Reading, -2.9, well below average; Writing, -2, below average; Maths, -3.2, well below average.

82. Half Acres Primary Academy, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 50%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.3, average; Writing, 2.6, well above average; Maths, -0.9, average.

83. North Featherstone Junior and Infant School, Featherstone. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 48%. Progress scores: Reading, -0.6, average; Writing, 3.1, well above average; Maths, -0.9, average.

84. Carlton Junior and Infant School, South Elmsall, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 48%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.2, average; Writing, -2.6, well below average; Maths, -1.7, below average.

85. Moorthorpe Primary Junior & Infants School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 47%. Progress scores: Reading, -3.6, well below average; Writing, -0.3, average; Maths, -2.8, below average.

86. Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green, Havercroft. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 45%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.5, average; Writing, 2.2, average; Maths, 3.2, well above average.

87. Newlands Primary School, Normanton. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 43%. Progress scores: Reading, -2, average; Writing, -1.1, average; Maths, -1.9, average.

88. Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 41%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.2, average; Writing, 2.7, well above average; Maths, 1.1, average.

89. West Bretton Junior and Infant School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 40%. Progress scores: Reading, -3.9, well below average; Writing, -2.2, average; Maths, 0.4, average.

90. King's Meadow Academy, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 39%. Progress scores: Reading, -6.4, well below average; Writing, -4.1, well below average; Maths, -6.1, well below average.

91. Northfield Primary School With Communication Resource, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 39%. Progress scores: Reading, -4.9, well below average; Writing; -4.2, well below average; Maths, -4, well below average.

92. South Hiendley Primary School, Barnsley. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 39%. Progress scores: Reading, -6.1, well below average; Writing, -2.1, average; Maths, -4.1, well below average.

93. English Martyrs Catholic Primary School A Voluntary Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 38%. Progress scores: Reading, -2.7, below average; Writing, 0.8, average; Maths, -1.7, average.

94. Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School, Castleford. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 38%. Progress scores: Reading, -4.4, well below average; Writing, -1.9, below average; Maths, -4.2, well below average.

95. South Kirkby Academy, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 36%. Progress scores: Reading, -4.4, well below average; Writing, -0.9, average; Maths, -4.1, well below average.

96. Cherry Tree Academy, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 34%. Progress scores: Reading, -1.4, average; Writing, -1.6, average; Maths, -1.8, below average.

97. Stanley St Peter's Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 27%. Progress scores: Reading, -2.3, below average; Writing, -6.1, well below average; Maths, -3.2, well below average.

98. St Mary's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 23%. Progress scores: Reading, -5.2, well below average; Writing, -4.1, well below average; Maths, -3.5, well below average.

99. St Helen's CE Primary School, Pontefract. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 21%. Progress scores: Reading, -4.3, well below average; Writing, -5.6 well below average; Maths, -3.7, well below average.

100. Sandal Magna Community Academy, Wakefield. Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 18%. Progress scores: Reading, -2.8, below average; Writing, 0, average; Maths, -0.9, average.

Something wrong? Email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk with any questions or concerns about this list.