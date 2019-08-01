These are the Ofsted reports for the Wakefield schools investigated so far this year.

These are the Ofsted reports for every Wakefield school inspected so far this year

Ofsted have inspected 15 schools in and around Wakefield so far this year.

Schools can either be rated as Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These are the Ofsted inspections of every Wakefield school inspected so far in 2019.

1. Castleford Wheldon Infant School and Nursery

2. Castleford Park Junior Academy

3. Castleford Townville Infants' School

4. Wakefield Flanshaw Junior and Infant School

