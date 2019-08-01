These are the Ofsted reports for every Wakefield school inspected so far this year
Ofsted have inspected 15 schools in and around Wakefield so far this year.
Schools can either be rated as Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These are the Ofsted inspections of every Wakefield school inspected so far in 2019.
1. Castleford Wheldon Infant School and Nursery
Rating: good, last inspection: 25/04/2019
2. Castleford Park Junior Academy
Rating: good, last inspection: 13/02/2019
3. Castleford Townville Infants' School
Rating: requires improvement, last inspection: 25/04/2019
4. Wakefield Flanshaw Junior and Infant School
Rating: good, last inspection: 08/05/2019
