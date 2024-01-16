Three Lanes End Academy: Castleford primary school celebrating a boost to its Ofsted rating to 'Good'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The inspection of the Methley Road primary school took place on November 15 and 16 last year, and led to the school’s rating being boosted from the judgement of ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2019.
The school, part of Castleford Academy Trust, was rated as ‘Good’ in all five graded categories of the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.
The reports said: “Staff at Castleford Three Lane Ends Academy have high expectations of pupils.
"Pupils are happy and feel safe. In lessons, such as art and history, pupils work purposefully.
"They remember what they have been taught in previous lessons. In discussion and debates, pupils converse well. They are polite and respectful to each other. Behaviour is calm and orderly.”
The efforts of the chief executive officer, trustees and governors were attributed to the reshaped “strategic direction of the school, which has rapidly improved in all areas”.
The report also noted the school’s “well-designed curriculum”, with its early years curriculum being “well organised and logically sequenced”.
Delyth Roberts, the school’s headteacher, said: “Senior leaders have worked relentlessly alongside the whole staffing team to drive forward improvements, improving the quality of provision for all our pupils.
"We are incredibly proud of the rapid changes that have taken place and that these have been recognised by inspectors.”
George Panayiotou, CEO of Castleford Academy Trust, added: "We are delighted that Ofsted have recognised the high standards of education that are being delivered for pupils at Three Lane Ends Academy and the overall ‘Good’ judgement for academy effectiveness.
"The report recognises both our amazing pupils and the impact of our inspirational and hardworking team of staff who go above and beyond to support them."
Information about Three Lane Ends can be found on the school website. You can visit Ofsted’s website for the full report.
If you have a story to share or an event you’d like us to report on, you can contact our reporting team by emailing [email protected].