Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, Outwood, has been given the Historical Association Gold Quality Mark for its excellent history education provision.

The Quality Mark assesses and values the history provision of the teacher, their development and the school and what is being offered to pupils.

In visiting the academy, the Quality Mark assessor recognised pupils at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane benefit from a wide range of opportunities to engage with history.

Pupils are inspired to develop a love of learning which contributed to the academy being awarded the highest mark.

Rachael Skirrow, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, said:“It has been so wonderful to see how engaged and enthusiastic our pupils are to learn all about history.

"We have been fully committed to instilling a love of learning for our pupils in each of their subjects and its fantastic to see our work be recognised as being at the highest standard.

“Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and create new ways to engage our children in their history lessons and inspire their minds to be curious about the past.”

During the inspection, the Quality Mark assessor also noted that pupils are highly motivated in their history lessons and spoke enthusiastically about the topics covered.

The children are encouraged to be innovative to bring history to life, such as creating Roman centurion helmets or ancient Greek pots out of balloons.

In addition to providing excellent history provision, pupils are given a wide range of opportunities to engage with the subject outside the classroom. This includes exciting trips such as a Victorian school day and a Second World War experience.

The academy, part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, has established a new link with Wakefield Museum, further enhancing the historical experience of pupils.

Steve Blake, subject leader for history at the academy, has also created a very successful history club.

Members of the club, known as ‘history champions’, deliver assemblies to the rest of the academy and showcase the work they have been doing to explore different parts of history.