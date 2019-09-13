Triumphant return to top of the class for nursery with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report

A nursery has proved it is still top of the class after being handed an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.

Crigglestone Day Nursery achieved the top mark in every key area, including leadership, quality of teaching, development and the outcomes for its pupils.

It sees a triumphant return to form for the High Street nursery after only receiving ‘good’ marks from the last two visits of the education watchdog, having had two ‘outstanding’ reports in the 2000s.

Following the latest visit, headteacher Jo Gogarty said: “I am delighted that our nursery school has been judged as outstanding across all areas.

“This is testament to the hard work of the staff, Governors, parents and of course our wonderful pupils.

“Ofsted have recognised that our school provides high-quality early years education that encourages every child to develop the skills, knowledge and attitudes that they need for school and beyond.”

The nursery, which caters for youngsters aged between two and five, received the visit from an inspector who observed lessons, held meetings with staff and governors and reviewed an online survey carried out by parents.

In the report published, the inspector described the nursery as being “especially well led” by an “highly knowledgeable” and “enthusiastic” headteacher.

He added: “By setting extremely high aspirations for both children and staff, leaders and managers ensure that the nursery is continually progressing.

“Children’s behaviour is exemplary because staff have such high expectations.

“The highly-skilled staff provide exceptionally strong teaching, learning and assessment.

“This means that children leave the nursery with skills and knowledge at least typical for their age with a significant proportion well above this.”

As a footnote, the inspector said that to continue improving its needs to continue enhancing its outdoor provision for their two-year-old pupils.