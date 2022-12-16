The blow of England losing to France in the Football World Cup was softened a little this week for pupils at Brigshaw High, with a visit from a former pupil, Tom Halliwell, Captain of England’s Rugby League Wheelchair team, and his teammate Nathan Collins.

The two local lads starred on the world stage of Wheelchair Rugby League, with Tom scoring the winning try in the World Cup Final.

They brought with them the glittering trophy which England won in Manchester in late November by defeating France.

Ex-Brigshaw High School student Tom Halliwell, right, and his England wheelchair rugby league teammate, Nathan Collins, left, on a visit to Tom's old Castleford school with World Cup trophy.

The Rugby League greats were met at school by a current crop of Rugby League players for a Q&A session.

Tom and Nathan talked passionately about their time playing running Rugby League for both Kippax Welfare and Oulton Raiders before taking up the sport of Wheelchair Rugby League, a journey that now sees them being part of a successful Leeds Rhinos team.

Tom said: "Brigshaw is where it all started for me. I remember an assembly in 2015 by former Great Britain Captain and Rugby League legend, Jamie Peacock.

"It was great to come in today to give something back and hopefully show that anything is possible.”

Tom and Nathan answered a Q&A by pupils at Brigshaw High School

Tom and Nathan were also introduced to a Year 7 assembly and then met a long line of pupils and staff who all had their photograph taken with the World Cup.

Kane in Year 9 was particularly interested in dietary and nutritional advice for players in the World Cup.

Pupils also asked questions about how difficult it was to readjust to 'normal' life after several weeks in camp.

Liam in Year 7 was just one of many to ‘try on’ a winning medal and lift the World Cup. He said: “I want to play Rugby League when I leave school. Tom is a real inspiration.”

Ex Castleford student Tom Halliwell of England lifts the World Cup Trophy following the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England in November. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC

Jack in Year 9 said: "It was a brilliant experience meeting Tom and Nathan. To hear their story on becoming World Champions was really inspiring.”

Aidan Sadgrove, CEO of The Brigshaw Learning Partnership, said: “It was brilliant to be able to welcome Tom and Nathan into school - both are incredible role models of our values of integrity and resilience and an inspiration for our students.”