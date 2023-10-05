Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NSPCC is looking for new volunteers to help share its Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) programme in primary schools in Wakefield and across West Yorkshire.

Due to a shortage of volunteers, the charity is struggling to provide face-to-face workshops in all areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speak Out Stay Safe is designed to help children aged five to 11 understand how to recognise abuse in all its forms. Using age-appropriate language, it helps them understand that abuse is never a child’s fault, that they have the right to be safe, and how to get help from safe adults and the NSPCC’s Childline service.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could you spare just a few hours each month to help the NSPCC keep children in Wakefield safe?

Last year, the NSPCC delivered SOSS online programmes to over children 50,726 children in more than 192 schools in West Yorkshire. The charity is now looking for volunteers to train to deliver sessions in person this new school year.

Through the programme’s assemblies and workshops, which are delivered by volunteers with the help of mascot Buddy, children learn about the different types of abuse and what to do if they are ever worried about themselves or a friend.

Michelle Stubbs, NSPCC Schools Manager for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, said: “Our schools service volunteers play a crucial role in making sure children are protected from abuse, know how to spot the signs of abuse and feel confident when speaking out about things that scare and worry them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need more volunteers, including people from Black and Asian backgrounds, to help us reach out to all schools and children in West Yorkshire.”

The NSPCC is looking for new volunteers to help share its Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) programme in primary schools in Wakefield and across West Yorkshire.

Joni Welsh, an NSPCC’s schools service volunteer from Yorkshire, said: "Having been an NSPCC Schools Service Volunteer for eight years, I would like to say how worthwhile I have found the whole experience and how amazing it is to be part of a likeminded and committed team of volunteers.”

All NSPCC school volunteers are required to give a minimum commitment of visiting two schools a month and they will receive training and support from their dedicated Schools Coordinator.

To apply to become an NSPCC schools service volunteer, click here.