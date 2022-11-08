Wakefield College Higher Education students celebrate their success at Graduation Ceremony

Students joined family and friends to celebrate their success and officially graduate from the University Centre Wakefield.

The graduates were welcomed by Governor Claire Corneille, alongside teaching and support staff, governors and special guests of the University Centre Wakefield, including; the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and the Mayoress, Mrs Annette Jones; Coun David Dagger and Coun Samantha Harvey of Wakefield Council; and Catherine Lunn of West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The graduates successfully completed degree-level programmes across the University Centre Wakefield’s Higher Education provision, which includes Foundation Degrees, Full Degrees, Higher National Certificates, Top-Up Degrees and Teacher Training, validated by some of the region’s most well-established universities.

Governor Dr David Powell presenting students with their certificates.

Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright, started the awards ceremony by acknowledging the graduates for their outstanding achievements.

“Graduation day is one of the most important days in the University Centre’s calendar and I’m delighted that family and friends of graduates and staff and key partners of the University Centre are able to join us in celebrating the success of our graduates,” she said..

"Many of them have carried out their degree-level studies in the midst of a global pandemic, as well as alongside employment or whilst raising a family – highlighting the hard work and sheer

determination they have shown during their programmes of study. I wish them every success in their future studies and careers.”

Graduates were presented with their certificates by Governor Dr David Powell and Clare Hagerup, Group Director of Higher Education.

The ceremony was held at Wakefield Cathedral on November 2.