Students studying Animal Care and Travel and Tourism, started their exciting excursion at the weekend when, along with their tutors, flew to Fiji to stay on the tropical South Pacific Island for three weeks.

The trip’s itinerary is specially tailored to the the students, with activities including eco-tourism, animal and wildlife care, sustainability and conservation.

During the 18 days, students and staff from the college will explore the magnificent landscapes of the island such as the Rainforest Park, the Sand Dunes National Park, tropical gardens, coral reefs and bush trails.

They will be observing Fijian animals in their habitats, ranging from birds to reptiles and marine wildlife, as well as learning about the welfare and veterinary care they receive from charities on the Island such as Animals Fiji.

Henry Manwaring, Deputy Head of Curriculum and the lead organiser of the trip, said: "The trip will showcase to the students the opportunities of eco-tourism, animal care and sustainability in Fiji. They will learn how tourism impacts the Island, its people and its wildlife.

"They will also have some independence to explore the island and relax on rest days and have even packed a Heart of Yorkshire Education Group flag so they can represent the Group from the other side of the world – nearly 10,000 miles away.”

Simon Darker, CEO at Think Pacific said: “At Think Pacific, our aim is to provide students with international opportunities that further their educational, vocational and technical skills, broaden their global perspectives and develop personal and social competencies including teamwork, communication, problem solving and confidence.