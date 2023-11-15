More than 120 graduates from Wakefield College’s University Centre have been acknowledged for their academic achievements as part of a graduation ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral.

Graduates were joined by their family and friends, as well as their tutors and support staff of the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, as they marked the momentous occasion.

Sam Wright, Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, started the ceremony by acknowledging the graduates for their outstanding achievements.

Sam said: “Our graduates have invested considerable time and energy in achieving success in their studies and it’s a true honour to be able to acknowledge their hard work and commitment alongside their loved ones, as well as colleagues and key partners of the University Centre.

"Many of our students have completed a degree-level qualification whilst dealing with the effects of the pandemic and alongside other commitments such as working full-time or raising a family, and this is no mean feat.

"I hope our graduates are incredibly proud of themselves and their achievements, and I wish them all the best for their prosperous futures.”

Guest speaker was Faye Banks, a former apprentice of Wakefield College, who is now Global Director of Electrical Transmission and Distribution at Turner & Townsend.

Faye has won a number of national accolades including UK Young Woman Engineer of the Year, and is in the UK Top 50 female engineers, Open University Alumni of the Year and has received the National Higher Education Gold Award.

Applications for the University Centre’s wide range of programmes are now open for September 2024.