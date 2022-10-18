Wakefield deputy head runs a 'hidden' foodbank from his office says demand has snowballed

Andrew Carter decided to open up the food bank six years ago when he realised that some families in the local area needed some extra support.

It is hidden in Andrew's office at Sandal Castle VA Community Primary School in Wakefield, so people can come and get the food without others knowing.

It stayed open all throughout the pandemic, but now Andrew says that the 'demand for it has snowballed' and 'it's only going to get busier.'

He said: “This is our school food bank, it’s always been popular but demand for it has snowballed and it's only going to get worse.

“We could put the food in a different room and have a dedicated space but people don’t want others to know they’re using a food bank.

“It’s a case of if you need it, you take it.

“All our families are just humans and people from all backgrounds are needing it at the moment.

“Anyone can come in on a trust basis and grab what they need.

"We also deliver food parcels to some families who would otherwise struggle to get food.

“We did this a lot during the pandemic, but it’s only going to get busier.”

Andrew and the rest of the staff at the school have stocked the food bank over the years, but now some of the staff are needing to use it.

Lower paid staff such as teaching assistants and catering staff are particularly struggling, and schools are also finding it hard to recruit people.

Earlier this week, education leaders warned that lower paid staff would much rather work at McDonalds than in a school due to the low level of pay.

However, Andrew cannot control his employees' salaries, but says that he and the other teachers at the school are doing the best they can to support them.

He said: “These people are helping to support our next generation and we are not valuing them enough.

"“But one of the challenges we face is that it is purely stocked by staff.

"As staff struggle too, it is hard for them to stock our food bank.”

Andrew said that families have also been asking them to stock essentials such as toiletries and pet food.

The school also has snacks on hand at all times and gives breakfast to students who haven't been able to have it at home.

He said: “We’ve also added pet food to our offering as pets are part of the family too. As well as baby supplies and toiletries. We’re in tough times.”

The father-of-one also said that many families need added support, but they don't quite meet the threshold to get food vouchers or be able to get food from a food bank.