Wakefield District Housing, ENGIE, West Yorkshire Police and the British Army among employers at city's Apprenticeship Fair

​Wakefield Council is holding an Apprenticeship Fair to help young people across the district decide on their next steps after education.

The event, in partnership with Wakefield College, will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at 2pm to 7pm at Pontefract Racecourse.

This will be an opportunity for young people and their families to learn about apprenticeships and meet with a number of employers from a range of sectors including digital, construction, manufacturing, engineering and health and social care.

There will also be the chance to take part in interactive exhibits and speak directly to employers.

​Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Skills, Digital and Technology Capabilities, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for young people to step into the world of work. They give people the opportunity to learn and develop new skills that will help them throughout their working lives.

“We have some fantastic businesses with apprenticeship job opportunities available to those in attendance. I would encourage young people and their families to come along and find out more. The opportunities are available across the whole of the Wakefield district and we have something for everyone.”

Businesses who will be in attendance include Advanced Diesel Engineering, British Army, Decrobond, ENGIE, Galliford Try, Northern Media, OE Electrics, Quest Waste Management, Wakefield Council, Wakefield District Housing and West Yorkshire Police.

For further information, please call 01924 302 057 or email employmenthub@wakefield.gov.uk