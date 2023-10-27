News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.
The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

Wakefield high schools: Here are all the Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Parents of Year 6 children across Wakefield are currently deciding where they want their children to go to high school.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Applications for places in the academic year starting September 2024 are now taking place with the online application system now open.

The deadline for on-time applications is November 20, 2023 and offers will be made from 12.30am on March 1, 2024.

To apply, parents need to visit Wakefield Council’s admission site here.

Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for all of Wakefield’s public schools.

For more details reports, visit Ofsted’s website.

CAPA College was rated as Outstanding at its last Ofsted in January 2022.

1. CAPA College

CAPA College was rated as Outstanding at its last Ofsted in January 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated as Outstanding at its latest Ofsted in 2022.

2. Trinity Academy Cathedral

Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated as Outstanding at its latest Ofsted in 2022. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Oakfield Park School was rated Outstanding at its latest Ofsted.

3. Oakfield Park School

Oakfield Park School was rated Outstanding at its latest Ofsted. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Outwood Grange Academy was rated as Outstanding.

4. Outwood Grange Academy

Outwood Grange Academy was rated as Outstanding. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldOfstedPontefractParentsCastlefordWakefield Council