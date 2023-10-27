Wakefield high schools: Here are all the Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Parents of Year 6 children across Wakefield are currently deciding where they want their children to go to high school.

Applications for places in the academic year starting September 2024 are now taking place with the online application system now open.

The deadline for on-time applications is November 20, 2023 and offers will be made from 12.30am on March 1, 2024.

To apply, parents need to visit Wakefield Council’s admission site here.

Here we have listed the most recent Ofsted inspection ratings currently available for all of Wakefield’s public schools.

For more details reports, visit Ofsted’s website.

