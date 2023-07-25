There are currently 29 officers in the district, helping thousands of children get to school safely.

Better known as lollipop ladies and men, their role was created in 1953 and to celebrate their Platinum Jubilee, Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, met with some of the officers at County Hall, to hand them their badge and certificate and pay tribute to their dedication.

He said: “Our school crossing patrol officers do a remarkable and very reassuring job.

Crossing officers Colin Aylward, Nathaniel Jones, Fiona Marchant have been thanked for their continued dedication to keeping our children safe, pictured with Coun Matthew Morle.

"I want to applaud their commitment to the safety of our children. They play a valuable role in our community and are out – with a smile on their face – often at the busiest times of the day on our roads, and in all weathers.”

Wakefield Council is looking to recruit more people to join their ranks. Some of the current patrol staff are lending a hand to this new campaign.

Among them is Nathaniel Jones, who said: “I would go as far as saying I love my job rather than like it.

"I feel I am making a positive impact on everyone using the crossing. I like to interact with everyone and think a smile goes along way.

Nathaniel Jones helping pedestrians cross the road.

“It also gives me a sense of achievement at the end of the day. I think others should apply as it is such an important role and my job has made me feel needed, significant and a part of the community.”

Coun Morley added: “I would urge anybody who might be interested in one of these posts to get in touch.

"School crossing patrol staff find the work rewarding and sociable.

"One of our officers has been with us for 39 years and she currently has no intention of retiring!”

There are 15 vacancies for school crossing patrol officers and anyone who can commit around an hour a day during school term time is encouraged to apply.

No formal qualifications or experience are required as full training and a free uniform will be provided.