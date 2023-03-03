Wakefield Morrisons takes a novel approach to support schools on World Book Day

Lofthouse Gate School and St Paul's School in Alverthorpe were given the donation as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s partnership with the National Literacy Trust, which has donated 5,500 books to help inspire and nuture a love of reading for more than 100,000 primary school children.

In addition to helping pupils with their literacy skills, the donated books have been specifically chosen to cover topics that are relevant for the development of a child’s mental health, their emotional wellbeing and social inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bev Kelly, Community Champion for Wakefield’s Morrisons, said: “Every year Morrisons Foundation works with the National Literacy trust to carefully choose books to donate.

Bev Kelly, Community Champion for Morrisons on Dewsbury Road visited St Paul's School in Alverthorpe on World Book Day.

"These books were very much appreciated by St Pauls School in.

"I attended their assembly yesterday morning for their storytime. The children were asked to come to school in a ‘dress as you feel’ theme. I was made to feel really welcome and was given the opportunity to tell the children what Morrisons Foundation does in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Swift, Community Champion at Rathbones Wakefield Site donated the books to Lofthouse Gate.

She said: “I’m delighted that through the partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust we’re able to provide these wonderful books for pupils at Lofthouse Gate School in our community.

Sarah Swift Community Champion sat in the reading area with the Reading Ambassadors of Lofthouse Gate School.

“It’s great to be able to help encourage children to read with their friends, families and teachers and I hope that they enjoy reading the books for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Douglas, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust said, “It’s wonderful to be working with the Morrisons Foundation for the 5th year to ensure children in communities all across the country are able to access books and celebrate World Book Day.