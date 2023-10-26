Wakefield Pinders Primary School continues to be a good school, says Ofsted
The Ofsted inspector spent two days in the school at the start of this academic year and met with leaders, staff, governors and many pupils.
The inspector looked at the curriculum and support the school offers and visited many lessons.
The views of parents and families were also considered through surveys and at the end of the process Pinders Primary School was declared to be a good school.
Headteacher Lorna Kemplay said: “This is a brilliant outcome for the school community and is a true reflection of all that we do.
"It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and resilience of staff and pupils.
"My aims as headteacher are to provide an ambitious and supportive education that ensures our community has a school in which they feel rightly proud.”
In the report, the school was praised for its ‘high expectations for pupils’ and stated that ‘pupils live and breathe the school’s ‘Pinders’ values.
It added that ‘pupils have a secure understanding of equality and know that, while they may look different, everyone is treated the same.’
Ofsted also acknowledge that ‘The school community is diverse, with many different languages, cultures and ethnicities represented.’
The school’s inclusive culture was identified as a strength and the ‘school supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities well to access the curriculum.’
Children at the school were described as being proud of the school’s outdoor space, believing it to be ‘one of the best things about school.’
They described the outdoor provision the school provides through access ‘to a stage, a gym, an adventure trail, a den and a variety of sports equipment.’
The report said: “The school’s wider curriculum starts in the early years and lays the right foundations for pupils’ educational journey. The curriculum focuses on enhancing and enriching pupils’ vocabulary. This helps to meet the needs of the community, as many pupils speak EAL.”
The full inspection report is available on the school and Ofsted websites.
As in all schools, there remains areas for further improvement, but the inspector was satisfied that the plans and the capacity are in place to address these further.