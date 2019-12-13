Wakefield pre-school joins national elite after achieving the highest level

STAFF AND PUPILS from a Wakefield school are celebrating after achieving the highest level in a top national award - an award achieved by a select few others in the UK.

After a rigorous assessment in more than 100 areas, Silcoates Pre-School and Early Years has been awarded the National Day Nurseries’ Quality Counts ‘Platinum Award’, which recognises excellence in early years education.

Quality Counts is a national scheme which is designed to ensure that pre-schools and early years settings explore all aspects of care and education to ensure the best delivery possible for children.

For a school to win an award it must demonstrate setting absolute commitment to the development of its children, by placing them at the heart of everything that is done.

The ‘Platinum Level Award’is the highest level which can be achieved and is only currently held by around 16 other Pre-Schools and Nurseries nationwide, making this achievement even more remarkable.

Leigh Waller, head of early years at Silcoates, said: “This is a tremendous achievement and is a reflection of all the hard work of the Early Years Team and the wider school community.”

Silcoates Pre-School is part of Silcoates School in Wrenthorpe,