Wakefield primary school celebrates Christmas with new festive single

A Wakefield primary school are hoping to get into the festive spirit after successfully releasing their own Christmas single.

‘Christmas Time Is Here!’ tells the story of a day at the North Pole Academy, where young elves balance their learning with crafting presents for Santa.

More than 400 pupils at St Michael’s CE Academy were involved in recording the music and video for the single, which was released last week.

Paul Tattersfield, who works as a year 6 teacher and music coordinator at the school, said: “We just wanted everybody to get into the Christmas spirit.

“We’d been learning about different genres of music and how Christmas music has changed. Because we’d done the song last year it was like any excuse to do it again.

“That’s where the idea for the video was born - to show what it would be like where the elves go to school at the North Pole Academy.

“It’s only taken a few months really, it was only in November when the children suggested it.

“We recorded the whole school together for the chorus and then I think there’s five or six different singers.”

As well as the audio, hundreds of pupils were involved in producing a music video for the song, which was released on YouTube earlier this month.

Paul thanked the staff at St Michael’s for their dedication to the project, particularly Mrs Fodden, Mrs Worthington and Mrs Batley for crafting the sets and costumes and headteacher Mr Islam for supporting the school’s creative efforts.

Last year, pupils at St Michael’s recorded an unofficial World Cup single, titled England’s Dream, which has been viewed almost 30,000 times.Both sing

les are available for purchase today, with all proceeds towards new equipment and enrichment for pupils at the school.

Search for ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ on YouTube to view the song in full.