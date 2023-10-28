News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield primary school children receiving above national rates in phonics results

Wakefield Council has achieved results above national rates both in Year 1 phonics and in phonics at the end of Key Stage 1.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
It is now ranked as the joint number one local authority for phonic success by the end of Key Stage 1 against local and regional data and is also the third highest in the country.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “Well done to all colleagues across the education system in the Wakefield district for this fantastic achievement and for all the hard work in supporting our children to achieve such strong results.

"This is a vital area in shaping the building blocks of education success in the future and I am extremely proud of the achievements of our children.

“We continue to see a collective commitment to improving education outcomes across the district and this is a strong indicator of collaboration across the education system driving the strongest outcomes for Wakefield children.”

Phonics is a way of teaching children how to read. It helps children hear, identify and use different sounds that distinguish one word from another in the English language.

For more information about phonics and how to support your child, visit Phonics screening check: information for parents

