A Wakefield primary school has closed to all pupils today after an unexpected utility failure.

Lawefield Primary School is closed to all pupils and staff due to a boiler failure.

It is not yet known if the school will be able to reopen tomorrow.

In a statement, the school said: "Our boiler is not firing up and there is no heating in school. Engineers are on site trying to resolve for tomorrow."