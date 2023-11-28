Wakefield primary school receive card from King Charles and Queen Camilla
As well as joining the nation in celebrating His and Her Majesty’s special day, the academy also came together to create a wonderful mosaic, which they shared with The Royal Family.
The mosaic, which depicts the crown jewels, took hours of careful work to piece together, in a project that was led by Caroline Hunter, who is the KS1, Art and Design and Technology Leader, as well as a Year 2 teacher at the academy.
Everyone at the academy was so grateful that they were the beneficiaries of such a special gesture from His and Her Majesty, and wished King Charles and Queen Camilla every success in their new roles.
Hannah Young, Headteacher at Middlestown Primary Academy, said: “It was so lovely that all the children and staff were given the opportunity to lay some tiles on the
mosaic, making a whole school collaborative project.
“The children were delighted when they received their special card from Buckingham Palace.”