Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils said a fond farewell to lunchtime supervisor Pamela Dearlove during a presentation on Friday – her last day at the school after 34 years.

Speaking at the presentation, Michelle Wiggins, headteacher, said: “Our beloved midday supervisor, Mrs Dearlove, is retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service to our school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Many of you may have heard stories from your parents about Mrs Dearlove and the positive impact she has had on our school community throughout the years. She has always been there to lend a helping hand during lunchtimes, ensuring that everyone felt safe, happy, and cared for.

Pamela Dearlove (front, third from left) retired from Stanley St Peter's Primary School on Friday,

"Mrs Dearlove's commitment and hard work have made lunchtimes at our school truly special. Her presence will be greatly missed, and things won't be quite the same without her.

"However, after so many years of selflessly serving our school, she deserves a well-earned break and the opportunity to put herself first for once.”

Miss Wiggins added that Mrs Dearlove has had a positive impact on many children’s lives, and that the school “sincerely hopes she enjoys her well-earned retirement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Dearlove was presented with some gifts to say thank you for the “positivity and kindness” she has shown the school for so many years.