The Young Voices choir gives primary school children a chance to dabble in all styles of music, including folk, pop, rock and classical.

Teachers and pupils practise song and dance routines to perform in either London, Sheffield, Birmingham, or Manchester.

The musical youngsters from Stanley Grove Primary Academy took part in the Sheffield choir, alongside thousands of other children from across the country.

Pupils from Stanley Grove Primary Academy in Wakefield have been attended the Young Voices choir event for the past ten years or so.

For over 12 weeks, the talented students took part in choir practices and dance rehearsals in order to nail their performances on the night.

Among the 25 youngsters who took part from across Year 4, Year 5, and Year 6, were 11-year-old Skyla Sowerby and Bobby Holdsworth, Kaiden Horan and Zidane Rahim, all aged 10.

Kaiden admitted the experience was “life changing and a once in a lifetime” opportunity while Bobby said it was “amazing” to be a part of the choir.

Skyla, Bobby, and Kaiden’s favourite song to sing and dance to was Rockstar and Zidane’s favourite was the Milligantics Medley.

25 pupils from years four to six went to the Young Voices choir in Sheffield.

The concert was extra special for Skyla as her grandad was able to come watch her perform.

Skyla said: “My mum really enjoyed the concert and my grandad, who isn’t able to leave the house much, came to watch us perform. He really enjoyed it, it was entertaining for everyone.”

For Kaiden, walking into the arena was his favourite part of being part of the choir and Zidane’s favourite part was learning to speak some Welsh words for one of the songs.

Bobby said her favourite part of the concert was ‘dancing her socks off’.

The student’s music teacher, Ellie Brown, who led the choir with the children, said: “There were just under 5,000 children there from across Yorkshire. We had to learn around eight songs, but some were medleys so it included a few different songs in one.

