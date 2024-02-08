News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield school closures: These are the Wakefield schools that are shut and the ones that will close early because of heavy snow warning

The forecast for snow today is hitting Wakefield schools with some already closed, or partially closed, or finishing early.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 14:39 GMT
Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.

Here are the sites we know are closed and those that have announced they will be shutting earlier than usual.

Keep checking as we will keep updating this list throughout the day.

More schools are closing early due to the snow.More schools are closing early due to the snow.
Harewood Centre Nursery School

Due to increased snow fall, school will be closing at 2pm today.

Carlton J & I School

Due to increased snow fall, school will be closing at 2pm today.

West Bretton J & I School

School will be closing at 2:30pm due to adverse weather.

Upton Primary School

Closed today, but due to having no water in school.

Expected to reopen tomorrow (Friday, February 9)

Normanton Newlands Primary School

Communication Resource at the school is closed today due to forecasted snow throughout the day and concerns about safety and transport for a number of children.

Highfield School

Closed today, expected to reopen tomorrow (Friday).

Keep checking back for further announcements as we get them.

Evolve Academy

Evolve will be closed due to adverse weather conditions.

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

Due to heavy snow fall, English Martyrs is now closed.

Trinity Academy Cathedral

Lawefield Primary School

