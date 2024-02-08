Wakefield school closures: These are the Wakefield schools that are shut and the ones that will close early because of heavy snow warning
Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.
Here are the sites we know are closed and those that have announced they will be shutting earlier than usual.
Keep checking as we will keep updating this list throughout the day.
Harewood Centre Nursery School
Due to increased snow fall, school will be closing at 2pm today.
Carlton J & I School
West Bretton J & I School
School will be closing at 2:30pm due to adverse weather.
Upton Primary School
Closed today, but due to having no water in school.
Expected to reopen tomorrow (Friday, February 9)
Normanton Newlands Primary School
Communication Resource at the school is closed today due to forecasted snow throughout the day and concerns about safety and transport for a number of children.
Highfield School
Closed today, expected to reopen tomorrow (Friday).
Keep checking back for further announcements as we get them.
Evolve Academy
Evolve will be closed due to adverse weather conditions.
English Martyrs Catholic Primary School
Due to heavy snow fall, English Martyrs is now closed.
Trinity Academy Cathedral
Lawefield Primary School