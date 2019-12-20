Wakefield school’s Christmas nativity could be shown to millions on TV show

A school in Wakefield could see its Christmas play taken from the school hall to millions of TV screens across the UK after being named as a national finalist in Virgin Media’s Christmas Stars competition.

Thorpe Primary School entered its festive nativity into the competition to find the UK’s best primary school play.

The school now has the chance to have its play professionally filmed and televised to four million Virgin TV customers in the days leading up to Christmas.

Stanley, a five year-old pupil, said: “Our version of ‘Born in a Barn’ will be the most exciting and funny Nativity you and four million Virgin customers will ever see and it will tell perfectly the true story of Christmas.”

As part of the money-can’t-buy-prize, the winners will work with TV presenter, Stephen Mulhern, who will join the school’s cast playing the role of narrator for a one-off performance.

The school entered a Christmas play called ‘Born in a Barn’ from Out of the Ark.

The animals in the stable are shocked to learn there is a baby in the barn, but slowly they learn all about their special guest and the visitors coming to see him.

As more and more visitors arrive to greet the new king, the animals slowly realise what a privilege it is to share their home with such an important baby.

A panel of judges, including Stephen Mulhern and representatives from Virgin Media and School of Rock: The Musical, will preside over the shortlist and select the winner, runner up and 22 regional finalists.

Virgin Media will then film the school’s production and showcase it to millions of Virgin TV customers this Christmas.