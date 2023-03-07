Six schools, Crofton Infants', Dane Royd Junior and Infants, English Martyrs Catholic Primary, The Mount Junior, Infant and Nursery, Townville Infants and West Bretton Junior and Infants, were awarded certificates at an event at the town hall, to recognise their commitment to being safe and inclusive places, where there is understanding and support.

Asthma is the most common long-term medical condition in children in the UK, with around one in 11 children and young people affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raising awareness of managing the breathing condition in schools also aims to help reduce unplanned hospital visits and prevent children from missing out on their schooling.

Schools receiving asthma friendly certificates.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “Congratulations to all the schools that have signed up to be ‘asthma friendly’ in our district.

“Our schools are supported by expert teams, and it was great to hear about the work they are all doing to help pupils with asthma, to promote better understanding of the condition, and help children to get the most out of their education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby Holroyd, Clinical Nurse Specialist for children’s asthma at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Asthma affects people of all ages and often starts in childhood. There are simple ways to keep this condition controlled and it is important that a child has a good support network to do this.

“The asthma friendly school’s initiative has introduced ways in which a child can be supported whilst under the care of school.

"The schools signed up to the pledge now have ‘asthma champions’ and trained staff who can identify the symptoms of asthma and create a controlled environment, by having spare labelled rescue inhalers and spacers in school, alongside an asthma policy and asthma registers for each child affected.”