Wakefield short break and respite service hailed as 'outstanding'

​A Wakefield short break and respite service has been hailed as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

​Inspectors from the health and social care regulator, praised the care given to children and young people under 18 with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and complex health needs.

The care service at Star House in Wakefield, run by Wakefield Council, was rated as ‘outstanding’ overall by inspectors in their report.

They also awarded a ‘good’ rating for being safe and effective and an ‘outstanding’ rating for being caring, responsive and well-led.

Beate Wagner, Corporate Director for Children and Young People at Wakefield Council, said: “We are very proud to provide a very high quality service that meets the individual needs of each young person and their family.

“Our goal as a local authority is to ensure that all young people in our district have opportunities to achieve their goals and to reach their potential. By providing high quality services we are delivering on this promise.

“The CQC recognises our staff’s dedication and commitment to ensuring that young people receive care that encourages them to be independent and to enjoy themselves.

“The team were also praised for continually seeking feedback to developing services and enhance the care provided.”

Mel Brown, NHS Wakefield CCG Director of Commissioning – Integrated Health and Care, said: “To be rated Outstanding by the CQC is a fantastic achievement and testament to the dedication, diligence and hard work of Star House’s staff.

“As commissioners, we are committed to providing all children and young people in Wakefield and their families with the support and space they need to flourish and thrive. The young person focused, personalised care at Star House shows this in action.”