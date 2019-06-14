Wakefield teachers enjoy tea at Parliament ahead of national awards night

Inspirational teachers from Wakefield have enjoyed tea at the Houses of Parliament, after being shortlisted for prestigious national awards.

Clare Kelly, from Dane Royd Junior & Infants School is in the running for Headteacher of the Year at the upcoming Tes Schools Awards, and Cathedral Academy has been nominated in the ‘Secondary School of the Year’ category. The team of teachers was joined in Parliament for the celebratory tea by Wakefield MP Mary Creagh ahead of the awards night tomorrow.

Ms Creagh said: “It is always a delight to see great teachers and schools from Wakefield getting the recognition they deserve.

“Clare Kelly has done fantastic work at Dane Royd School, earning an ‘Outstanding’ rating at their Ofsted inspection last November. She has been a huge support in helping turn around Mackie Hill School along with their new headteacher, Jayne Elliott. Clare’s nomination for ‘Headteacher of the Year’ is well deserved.

“Cathedral Academy has come on in leaps and bounds since Rob Marsh was appointed principal. He oversaw the successful separation of CAPA College to its new site, and students’ grades have been rapidly improving, with 2018 seeing their best results ever – topping the league table in Wakefield.

“Just getting shortlisted for these awards is an achievement in itself.”

Headteacher Clare said: “This has been a fantastic academic year for Dane Royd, the whole school of children, parents, staff and governors were overjoyed to achieve an outstanding judgement at our Ofsted inspection in November. To be shortlisted for a national award is a huge achievement for all the school and is a recognition of the role the whole community plays.”