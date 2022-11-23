The sixth Build Our Futures Summit was held in Unity Hall in the city centre, where young people, parents and carers, and professionals joined together to share their views and ideas, access workshops, watch performances and ask questions to a panel of specialists and local leaders.

The focus of the day was to empower young people to ‘Reach Out’ to counter the harm and hurt that bullying causes, with discussion taking place on what everyone can do to stop bullying and enhance the experience of growing up in the Wakefield district.

There was also discussion and updates around progress made on the young people’s priorities from previous summits, which form part of the Children and Young People’s Plan 2022-2025, and what work was still to do.

65 children, young people and adults took part in the event.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “This was another very successful day.

"We want to ensure that all children and young people receive the support they need to achieve their ambitions, reach their goals and we recognise it’s very important that we and our partners listen to their views and feedback.

“We have some amazing young people in our district, and they are making a very important contribution to supporting the lives of others now and in the future.

“I’d also like to thank Young Lives Consortium, Wakefield Libraries and The Big Conversation for their part in making this event a success.”

The event took place during Anti-Bullying Week (November 14 – 18).

