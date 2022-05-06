Wakefield's Outwood Academy City Fields praised by Ofsted

The school, based on Warmfield View, was rated Good by Ofsted inspectors following an visit in March, the first the school had undergone since joining the Outwood Grange Academies Trust in 2017.

The school, formerly Wakefield City Academy, was part of the Wakefield City Academy Trust which collapsed.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors noted that the school is one ‘where leaders want the very best for pupils’ and this ‘strong example’ of high ambitions and expectation for students means ‘other staff mirror these aspirations.’

Michelle Colledge-Smith, Principal at Outwood Academy City Fields, said: “We are happy that Ofsted has recognised the high ambitions we hold for the students at Outwood Academy City Fields.

“At Outwood, we believe in putting students first, raising standards and transforming lives, and the staff have worked tirelessly for this aim.

"Many of our students have responded exceptionally well to this and have shown a great work ethic and determination to fulfil their potential, both academically and beyond the classroom.”

On joining a new multi-academy trust, the report was positive and that becoming a member of the Outwood Family has helped the school according to the Ofsted inspectors.

The report noted: “The school is well led, with strong support from the trust. Leaders are determinedly ambitious for pupils. Trustees and the ‘Academy Council’ know the school well, and support and challenge leaders through established systems for checking how well the school is performing.”

Although the inspectors highlighted issues with behaviour and attendance, in the report it was noted that “leaders are working hard to improve the behaviour of this minority” of students causing the issues.

It was also noted that the school ‘needs the support of the parents and carers of those pupils whose attendance is not good enough.’

Michelle said: “As a school we recognise the issues we face and we have worked hard to implement our processes and we are seeing the rewards of this with improved standards.