The independent boys school, on Northgate, is running the HIS Story Matters event, which will take place on Wednesday, June 28, to help pupils with the eventual move upto to high school.

The free event aims to provide a full day of fun and educational activities for youngsters from key partner schools.

The school will give a taste of the Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) experience - honed over 430 years.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School will host the HIS Story Matters event for Year Five pupils next month.

Boys will be allocated to four Houses - Bentley, Cave, Freeston, and Savile - to participate in six themed activities, each designed to help them create the next chapter of their stories.

Children will engage in hands-on innovation, artistic expression, historical exploration, musical creativity, scientific curiosity, and sportsmanship throughout the day.

QEGS headmaster Dr Richard Brookes MChem said: “We are deeply committed to providing a supportive environment for our students.

"HIS Story Matters' exemplifies our dedication to ensuring a smooth transition for Year Five boys into secondary education."

Following each activity, attendees will have the opportunity to pause for reflection in their HIS Story Journal, allowing them to process their thoughts and emotions and gain insights into their experiences.

The day will culminate in a celebratory House Assembly, where parents are welcome to attend.

Boys will share their reflections from the activities and showcase their newfound skills in front of their peers, with individual awards also being presented for outstanding achievements.

The winning House will also be announced, celebrating the collective efforts of the students.

Dr Brookes MChem added: “We understand the challenges and uncertainties that boys face during this pivotal phase in their lives. 'HIS Story Matters' is specifically designed to inspire confidence, foster friendships, and empower young minds as they embark on their secondary school journey.”

Schools interested in the HIS Story Matters event for their Year Five students are encouraged to contact the Director of Marketing, Admissions and Communications, at [email protected] or call 01924 373 943 for more information.

