Students at the Lofthouse school collected around 30 bags and boxes full of food as part of the appeal, which is now in its fourth year, to donate to Leeds South and East Foodbank.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Williams, head of sixth form, said: “Our annual food bank collection allows students and staff to give something back to our local community, and we do this each year as part of our charity resilience curriculum.

Rodillian Academy donated to the Leeds South and East Foodbank for the fourth year in a row.

“Sixth form students coordinate collections across the Academy and sort the food and items donated.

“Donations can cover a range of food, clothing and toiletry items, alongside festive gifts and toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that this year, more than ever, Christmas will be a challenging time for many local families and any donation, no matter how big or small, can help make a difference.”

Nathanya Laurent, of Leeds South and East Foodbank, added: “Christmas is a time for joy and celebration, but for too many people it’s becoming increasingly difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the cost of living crisis being felt, we predict we will distribute over 700 emergency food parcels, feeding over 1,000 adults and children.

“We have launched our Christmas Food Drive Appeal to support families and individuals in need this holiday. Please consider joining local community organisations like the Rodillian Academy and hosting a food drive and donating it to our food bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students and staff have also collected donations for refugees from countries including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

And they raised over £230 for Children in Need and £165 for Save the Children through a Christmas jumper day.