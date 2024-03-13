Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A letter from Damian Hinds praised the school for the exceptional progress the children made in their Key Stage Two assessments.

Last year, pupils at Stanley St Peters achieved progress scores of 8.3, 7.3, and 10.6 in reading, writing and mathematics, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Michelle Wiggins said: “We just worked so hard with those children to get them back up.

Stanley St Peter's primary school in Wakefield has been congratulated by the Minister for Schools for achieving progress scores amongst the top five per cent in the country.

"We changed everything: the behaviour policy, the entire curriculum, everything about us changed.

"They have done amazingly.”

The progress is measured by comparing pupils’ statutory assessment scores from tests taken in Year Two (Key Stage One) with tests taken in Year Six (Key Stage Two).

Michelle explained that a score of zero would indicate the pupil was making sufficient progress, and that “anything above five is pretty much unheard of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year Six children had to sit an hour long reading test, two mathematics papers and an arithmetic paper. 49 per cent of the pupils were above the expected standard for reading, and 46 per cent for mathematics.

The letter states: “In terms of the progress your pupils make between Key Stage One and the end of Key Stage 2, your school is amongst the top five per cent of primary schools in the country."