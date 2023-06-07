Watch as climate change relay gets underway as district’s children campaign for carbon neutral schools

Hundreds of youngsters are expected to take part in the event to raise awareness of their campaign for carbon neutral schools.

Pupils from Northfield Primary School, in South Kirkby, started the first leg of the ten-day event which will feature children in all parts of the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between them they will cover almost 50 miles, walking from school to school and passing on a wooden baton which has been crafted for the occasion.

A climate change relay involving youngsters from more than 50 primary schools across the Wakefield district has got under way.

The event has been organised by Wakefield School Climate Change Action Group.

Each school in the action group has climate leaders – teachers and pupils who meet to raise awareness of the climate emergency.

The pupils from Northfield completed the first leg by handing on the baton at Moorthorpe Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined on the walk by Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for environment and climate change.

Hundreds of youngsters are expected to take part in the event to raise awareness of their campaign for carbon neutral schools.

He said: “The schools have organised a fantastic campaign about climate action. I’m really proud of them for showing us all the way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how enthusiastic they all are. It’s going to be great.”

The baton will change hands at different schools in areas including Wakefield, Castleford, Normanton and Horbury before the event ends at Grove Lea Primary School, Hemsworth, on June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has created an online petition for more to be done about climate change.

Pupils from Northfield Primary School, in South Kirkby, started the first leg of the ten-day event which will feature children in all parts of the district.

The petition calls on the government to commit to all UK schools being carbon neutral by 2030.

The petition was set up by Craig Thorpe, assistant headteacher at Moorthorpe Primary School, who also helped organise the relay.

He said: “It has been a great first day. It was really pleasing to see such a great atmosphere and the children with so much positivity and energy to make a difference on climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a real buzz and we hope it continues for the rest of the relay.”

Each school in the action group has climate leaders – teachers and pupils who meet to raise awareness of the climate emergency.

The event is supported by Roger Parkinson, from the Woodland Trust, who made the relay baton.

Petitions which have over 10,000 signatures will receive a response from the government.

Those with more 100,000 will be considered for debate in parliament.< The petition can be viewed at: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/636081

The event has been organised by Wakefield School Climate Change Action Group.

They were joined on the walk by Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for environment and climate change.