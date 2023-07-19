'We can't risk our children feeling unsafe at school' Thieves target primary school leaving staff and pupils devastated

Headteacher Kelly Picton and pupils at St Joseph's Primary School in Moorthorpe.The school has been broken into twice in a matter of days.Picture Scott Merrylees

Headteacher Kelly Picton arrived at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School on Barnsley Road, Moorthorpe, on Friday, July 7 to a call from the police saying the school had been been broken into.

"We recently bought two outdoor sheds for the children - one as a reading hut and the other as a creative crafts area - at a cost of £400,” Mrs Picton said.

"We don't have CCTV, but a neighbouring school does and captured the theft at around 9pm.

"They look to have taken one away then come back about an hour later for the other.

“It was so upsetting to think that someone has come in to our school."

Then, the following Monday, July 10, they arrived at school to find a classroom window smashed and a teacher’s laptop stolen.

Mrs Picton said both incidents has caused worry for not only staff and parents, but also the children.

"It was really hard for them.Especially on Monday, seeing the broken glass and police officers in school,” she said.

"Some of the children have said they don't feel safe, which is heartbreaking. School should be one place where they always feel safe."

The school is now looking into installing CCTV – at a cost of around £7,000.

"We're questinging everything. Looking around, seeing what we need to chain up. It shouldn't be like that.

"We feel like we give our heart and soul to the children and then something like this happens."

With the school breaking up for the summer holidays this week, there's now concern about leaving the school unattended.

"We're on edge and feel like we need to come in all the time and check. We're going to have five weeks of worry.

"It's a challenging time. It's the end of the financial school year and funds we had marked for the children will have to be spent on repairing and replacing.

"That money should be spent on the children, but we can't risk not having it. We can't risk our children feeling unsafe at school.

"It's them who ultimately suffer."