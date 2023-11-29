'We're Outstanding': Ofsted inspectors hail Jerry Clay Academy a 'remarkable school'

A Wakefield school says it is ‘absolutely delighted’ at being rated as Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors, for the second time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jerry Clay Academy was given a glowing report following Ofsted’s visit, saying it is a ‘remarkable’ school.

Following on from its outstanding status at its last inspection in 2017, the report says: ““The school has continued to improve since the last inspection. Leaders are relentless in their continuous pursuit of excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The school is extremely popular because of its superb reputation.

Jerry Clay Academy has been praised by Ofsted inspectors.

"Every parent and carer who responded to Ofsted’s survey would recommend the school. They know that the quality of education on offer is exceptional.”

Jerry Clay Academy is part of Accomplish Multi-Academy Trust, and is run by the chief executive officer, Tracy Swinburne and overseen by a board of trustees, chaired by Andrew Carter.

It was recently awarded the highest Arts Mark award, Platinum from the Arts Council - an award given to only a few primary schools in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their inspection, inspectors noted that ‘pupils’ behaviour is exemplary in every lesson’ and that ‘attendance is much higher than average’.

The report said that pupils achieve exceptionally high standards in all subjects and key stages.

It said: “Children are making rapid progress in the early years, and they achieve at least as well as they should for their age.”

Referring to mathematics, the report said: “Pupils are proud of their effort and perseverance. This healthy work culture ensures that pupils achieve exceptionally well, but also grow in confidence in their mathematical knowledge.”

It also praised the school’s work with SEND pupils, saying: “This is a highly inclusive school. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are exceptionally well supported.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report went on to say how pupils understand the importance of self-respect and respect for others.

The report noted how pupils understand the importance of self-respect and respect for others.

"Jerry Clay pupils are tolerant. The pupil ‘head of well-being’ and ‘head of creative arts’ both recently led an assembly for younger pupils on the ‘five ways to well-being’.”

Headteacher and CEO of Accomplish MAT, Tracy Swinburne, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised by Ofsted as an Outstanding school, once more.

"This is down to the passion, dedication and care of the whole team who work relentlessly for the best for our children.