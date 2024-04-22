'We're outstanding' Ofsted praises Wakefield pre-school where 'children are at the heart of everything'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care @ St Swithuns, which provides early education to two to four-year-olds, received the ‘Grade 1’ rating after their inspection on February 29, which was revealed in a report released April 3.

The education provider received Ofsted’s highest rating in all categories, which are the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Spencer, Care @ St Swithuns’ Early Years Service Manager, said: “We’re delighted by this positive report.

Care @ St Swithuns – which provides early education to two to four-year-olds – received the ‘Grade 1’ rating in their Ofsted inspection.

"It really reflects the hard work of the team and the strong relationships we build with families. The managers Sue and Cath lead Childcare @ St Swithuns with passion and care.”

The report details how “children are at the heart of everything that the pre-school does’, adding that managers and staff “create a warm, welcoming and safe environment and have the highest aspirations for all children.”

Staff were praised for being “exceptionally nurturing”, whilst the report also comments on the varied activities the children receive, and that their confidence and self-esteem is supported by the encouraging staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the report highlights how “the provision for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is exceptional.

Childcare @St Swithuns has received an Outstanding OFSTED rating. The pre-school was praised for the "exceptionally nurturing" staff and received the highest grading in all areas. Picture: Scott Merrylees

It said: "The pre-school provides children with an extensive range of experiences to learn about their community. For example, children regularly visit a community garden to plant the flowers they have grown at the pre-school and learn about nature.

"Children demonstrate impressive levels of independence from a young age. Children are confident to independently make their own choices in their play and learning.”

Childcare @ St Swithuns is located on Arncliffe Road and is run by the not-for-profit charity St George’s Lupset.

The school registered in 2013 and is located in Wakefield.

Childcare @St Swithuns has received an Outstanding OFSTED rating. The report said: "Children demonstrate impressive levels of independence from a young age. Thisis evident as they independently wash their hands and access the snack table where they serve their own food and drink." Picture: Scott Merrylees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-school opens Monday to Friday, from 9am until 12pm and 1pm until 4pm, term time onl and employs eight members of childcare staff.