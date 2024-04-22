'We're outstanding' Ofsted praises Wakefield pre-school where 'children are at the heart of everything'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Care @ St Swithuns, which provides early education to two to four-year-olds, received the ‘Grade 1’ rating after their inspection on February 29, which was revealed in a report released April 3.
The education provider received Ofsted’s highest rating in all categories, which are the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Debbie Spencer, Care @ St Swithuns’ Early Years Service Manager, said: “We’re delighted by this positive report.
"It really reflects the hard work of the team and the strong relationships we build with families. The managers Sue and Cath lead Childcare @ St Swithuns with passion and care.”
The report details how “children are at the heart of everything that the pre-school does’, adding that managers and staff “create a warm, welcoming and safe environment and have the highest aspirations for all children.”
Staff were praised for being “exceptionally nurturing”, whilst the report also comments on the varied activities the children receive, and that their confidence and self-esteem is supported by the encouraging staff.
In particular, the report highlights how “the provision for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is exceptional.
It said: "The pre-school provides children with an extensive range of experiences to learn about their community. For example, children regularly visit a community garden to plant the flowers they have grown at the pre-school and learn about nature.
"Children demonstrate impressive levels of independence from a young age. Children are confident to independently make their own choices in their play and learning.”
Childcare @ St Swithuns is located on Arncliffe Road and is run by the not-for-profit charity St George’s Lupset.
The school registered in 2013 and is located in Wakefield.
The pre-school opens Monday to Friday, from 9am until 12pm and 1pm until 4pm, term time onl and employs eight members of childcare staff.
One holds an appropriate early years qualification at level six, one at level four, five at level three and one at level two. The pre-school provides funded early education for two, three and four-year-olds.