Work gets underway on Minsthorpe Community College's new sports facilities to 'bring them into the 21st century'

Construction has started on a major new sports facility at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall.

The project is being carried out by Henry Boot Construction and, when finished, it will provide two activity studios, changing rooms, toilets, storage facilities and office space, as well as a 594 square metre main sports hall.

Work got underway this summer to replace the previous sports facilities and is expected to be completed by spring 2025, alongside refurbishment work to several of the existing blocks.

Sustainability is key to Henry Boot Construction’s ethos, with the firm delivering several of the region’s most forward-thinking and technologically advanced projects, as well as focusing on advancements and changes to make the construction process itself as environmentally friendly as possible.

The turf cutting ceremony at Minsthorpe Community College

This approach is exemplified with the new sports block targeting a rating of A+ for energy efficiency (EPC).

During the pre-construction phase, the company has worked closely with the Department for Education (DfE), Niemens Architects and Dudleys Consultant Engineers.

Henry Boot Construction works on high-profile public and private development schemes across the UK.

As well as Minsthorpe Community College, it has recently completed work on another school in Leeds - Allerton High. The main phase of work on a contemporary two-storey extension was completed in July, increasing the school’s capacity by 300.

During the turf-cutting ceremony at Minsthorpe, Tony Shaw, Henry Boot Construction managing director, said: “It’s great to get started on the construction stages of our work here at Minsthorpe Community College.

"Since the beginning of the design and planning process, we have had a clear vision of what the final product will look like.

“Projects like this are always incredibly rewarding, providing high-quality facilities to the local community that will greatly benefit them.

"We are modernising existing spaces so that we can support curriculum activity and greatly enhance the student experience.

“We’re starting to build a strong portfolio in the West Yorkshire area and this project adds to our ever-increasing Department for Education portfolio which began in 2017. We’re proud to be working on this fantastic project.”

As part of the Minsthorpe project, Henry Boot Construction revitalised a small pond area, enlisting the help of students from the college to increase biodiversity on the grounds and provide an attractive new space to be enjoyed.

Original design plans would have seen the pond covered over to place a temporary building, so Henry Boot worked closely with Portakabin to rework the proposals – including adding more scale to other parts of the development area without the need to extend over the pond.

Henry Boot Construction is also planning to deliver a range of work experience and employment opportunities, as well as supporting key local community organisations.

Joint principals Mark Gilmore and Rachael Merritt, from Minsthorpe Community College, said:“Henry Boot Construction’s desire to involve our students so far in this process has been fantastic.

“We’re delighted to be chosen as one of the first 50 schools to be part of the Department for Education’s School Rebuilding Programme.