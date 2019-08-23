Work to begin on ‘landmark’ new home for CAPA College

Work on a state-of-the-art performing arts facility for students of CAPA College has officially started.

The new building, on Mulberry Way, will provide a permanent home for 500 performing arts students.

The official first dig will take place this afternoon, with staff, students and alumni invited to attend the ground breaking event.

In a statement, the college said the event was a “monumental day” and “is the culmination of years of hard campaigning”.

The building, which will include drama and singing studios, a public cafe and a 150-seat theatre, is expected to open for the start of the academic year in September 2020.

Strategic Director Claire Nicholson and Artistic Director Eddie Copp, joint founders of the college, said: “Today is an exciting milestone for all CAPA College staff, students and alumni.

“The new college will be a testament to all their hard work and dedication.

“We are so thrilled to get the building underway and can’t wait to move in!”

They will be joined at the first dig by current and former students, including Emily Mae Walker, who is currently in rehearsals for the UK premiere of Brooklyn The Musical.

The 4,550 metre square building will be located on Mulberry Way, close to Westgate railway station, and will comprise of three floors, as well as an outdoor amphitheatre.

The college have previously said that they want to become a flagship for arts education in the North, and promise to offer “some of the best performance spaces, studios and technical facilities outside London”.

Once the college is open, they hope to become a hive of local activity, offering public classes, professional performances and showcases.

In their application, architects Race Cottam Associates describe the planned site as “a gateway building to Wakefield”.

The college will be the first project delivered by contractors Clugston Construction under the Department for Education-funded Education and Skills Funding Agency framework.

Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield, said: “I was delighted to help keep CAPA College in Wakefield, and to press government for £8m for this new campus which will be a landmark building at the heart of our city.

“I wish the team the best of luck and look forward to their next production.”